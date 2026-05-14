Pop Doja Cat weighs up taking a lengthy break: 'I think I want to take three years off' Doja Cat says she’s considering stepping away from music for up to three years once her current world tour ends so she can focus on personal projects and reset creatively. SHARE SHARE Credit: ELLE UK/Louie Banks

Doja Cat is contemplating taking a few years off.

The Say So hitmaker has released five albums since 2018, her most recent being 2025's Vie, but she has some personal projects she'd like to tackle once she wraps her Tour Ma Vie World Tour in December.

She told the June issue of ELLE UK: "I think I want to take three years off. I want to just do whatever. I might do another mural. I’m going to furnish this whole upper area of my house because there’s literally nothing in here and there’s been nothing in here for four years or five."

Credit: ELLE UK/Louie Banks

The run includes a stop at London's The O2 arena on May 29, and it's one of the places the rapper is most looking forward to playing.

She said: "One of my favourite places to perform is London. I feel like that’s a really good crowd and people know how to engage and enjoy. Nobody feels self-conscious and it just seems to be a really enthusiastic crowd."

The 30-year-old star pours everything into each performance - from hair to make‑up to location‑specific details - aiming to create a cinematic, immersive experience where the audience feels every emotion and moment right alongside them.

She said: "I just really put my all into each look every night. I like to think about the hair and the make-up, marry it together, be poetic and meaningful, do something personal to each location. It’s almost like when you watch a movie from the perspective of the protagonist and you feel like them. I want the audience to feel immersed in every emotion, every gag, every move – everything."

The June issue of ELLE UK is on sale from May 14. Head here to read the interview online.