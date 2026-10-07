Pop Slayyyter says she nearly walked away from music before making Wor$t Girl in America Slayyyter says she nearly quit music before making Wor$T Girl in America, as she prepares to drop the softer, more emotional counterpart Wor$T Man in America. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Slayyyter has revealed she was close to quitting music before creating Wor$T Girl in America, admitting she went into the studio convinced she was making her “last effort.”

Speaking to ELLE, the 30-year-old pop star - whose real name is Catherine Grace Garner - said she approached the sessions without worrying about trends or commercial expectations.

She said: “That led me to make creative choices that weren’t playing any kind of game.

“The result was just music that I wanted to listen to and that my collaborators thought was cool.”

Fortunately, her label's reaction the record gave her hope: “When I signed my deal with Columbia, I didn’t say Wor$T Girl in America was my last album because that’s not how that works.

“They saw something in the music before it even came out… Maybe I have more music left in me to give, and if they drop me, then it’ll be the last album. If it fails, at least I tried.”

Slayyyter is now preparing to release its twisted counterpart, Wor$T Man in America, on December 4. She described the new record as a softer, more reflective follow‑up.

She said: “It’s definitely lighter and much more airy in tone."

While Crank 2 is the toughest track, nothing on the album reaches the intensity of earlier cuts like Yes Goddd. The project, she explained, explores the emotional fallout of success: “It’s about getting what you thought you wanted and still feeling heartbroken… It’s a more emotional touchpoint than the original album.”

Away from music, Slayyyter says she’s eager to expand her creative world: “I would love to direct for other artists… maybe approach directing a movie or short film at some point."

And she hopes to carve out time for costume and fashion work.

Reflecting on her rise, she admitted she still feels like she’s finding her footing: “At the beginning of my career, I felt like the odd one out… I’m from St. Louis. I didn’t know anyone in the music industry. I still feel like an underdog because I’m new to all of this.”