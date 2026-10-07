Rock Watch: Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates has security guard ejected from gig after clash with gig-goer Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates stopped the band’s Oklahoma City show to remove a security guard who allegedly swung at a fan. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Turnstile’s Brendan Yates stopped the band’s Oklahoma City gig on Monday night (05.10.26) after witnessing a security guard allegedly take a swing at a fan near the front barrier.

Fan‑shot footage shared online shows Yates cutting the music mid‑song and jumping off the stage at The Criterion to intervene. He is seen pulling the guard away from the concertgoer before telling him, “You’re done, he’s done,” and speaking to other members of the security team about what had happened. Bassist Franz Lyons also left the stage - instrument still strapped on - to check the situation.

Moments later, Yates addressed the crowd from the stage, thanking the staff who were handling the high‑energy show appropriately.

He said: “To the security that’s doing a great job… thank you.

“There are some that didn’t get the assignment… there’s no need for anyone to be swinging on anyone just coming over the barrier. That security guard cannot be here. [We] won’t play if he’s still here.” He added that he appreciated the rest of the team for “adjusting” and keeping the atmosphere “peaceful.”

Once the guard was removed, Turnstile resumed the performance. Check out the footage below...

Brendan Yates of Turnstile Cuts Show to Kick Out Security Guard

by u/Varietis in Hardcore

Next up, the post-hardcore band - who are currently amidst their Never Enough Tour Pt. 2 - head to Austin City Limits on Friday (09.10.26).