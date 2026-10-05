R&B/Soul FLO announce 2027 Therapy At The Club tour across North America, UK and Europe FLO have confirmed a major 2027 tour spanning North America, the UK and Europe, including their first headline arena dates. SHARE SHARE Credit: Alex J Piper

FLO have announced plans for a 2027 tour in support of their recent album Therapy At The Club.

The run will take the British trio - Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas - across North America, Europe and the UK and includes what will be the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in almost twenty years.

The tour begins in Seattle on January 22 and features major North American venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and The Anthem in Washington, D.C., across 17 dates. The group will then move to Europe in March for shows in Cologne, Amsterdam and Paris, before returning to the UK for dates in Manchester and their largest headline show to date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 12.

In a statement, FLO said: “We are so happy to finally announce the Therapy at the Club tour! We've been keeping this secret for so long and it's been killing us. This time we get to enjoy the tour with more of you than ever! Every city on this tour has shown us so much love, so now we're coming to give it back. We've put our whole hearts into this album and show, so we can't wait to share it with you.”

A series of pre‑sales will run from October 7 to 9, including artist, contractual partner and local pre‑sales across North America and Europe. Spotify pre‑sales for UK and EU dates begin at midday on October 8, with general on‑sale opening on October 9 at 10am local time. Mastercard cardholders in France and the Netherlands will have access to an additional pre‑sale window.

The announcement follows the release of FLO’s second album Therapy At The Club and its companion remix project Club Therapy with Honey Dijon. The album became the group’s second consecutive UK Top 5 entry, following their 2024 debut Access All Areas, and delivered their strongest first‑week sales to date. The trio also achieved career‑best chart positions in the US, France and Belgium, alongside first‑time entries in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

For more information, head to flolikethis.com.

2027 North America / UK / EU – Therapy At The Club Tour:

January 22 – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

January 24 – Channel 24, Sacramento, CA

January 26 – The Masonic, San Francisco, CA

January 27 – YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA

January 29 – SOMA, San Diego, CA

January 30 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

February 2 – Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

February 3 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX

February 5 – Alabama Theater, Birmingham, AL

February 9 – House of Blues, Orlando, FL

February 10 – Coca‑Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA

February 12 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

February 13 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

February 16 – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark, Philadelphia, PA

February 17 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

February 19 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

February 21 – Rebel, Toronto, ON

March 5 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

March 7 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 8 – Zénith, Paris, France

March 10 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

March 12 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK















