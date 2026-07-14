Pop Lily Allen downsizes multiple US venues and cancels Montreal show as West End Girl tour undergoes major shake‑up Lily Allen has reworked several dates on her North American West End Girl tour, cancelling Montreal and shifting multiple shows to smaller venues while adding a new stop in Seattle. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Lily Allen has announced a significant reshuffle of her West End Girl North American tour, downsizing several venues, cancelling one date entirely and adding a brand‑new stop to the schedule.

The tour will still launch at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on September 3, but a number of shows immediately following have been moved to smaller theatres.

Her Philadelphia concert on September 6 has shifted from the Xfinity Mobile Arena to the TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann, while her Chicago date will now take place at the 3,500‑capacity Chicago Theatre instead of the 23,500‑capacity United Center.

The biggest change comes in Montreal, where Allen has cancelled her September 8 show at the Bell Centre altogether.

Dates in Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Red Rocks and Toronto remain unchanged.

On the West Coast, Allen’s San Francisco performance has been moved from the Chase Center to the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, reducing capacity by around 16,000 seats.

The Pussy Palace singer will also no longer appear at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, instead switching to the Greek Theatre, which holds roughly 10,000 fewer fans.

Despite the cuts, Allen has added a new date to the run: Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on September 24, expanding the tour’s footprint in the Pacific Northwest.

In a message to fans, Allen confirmed the changes and expressed her excitement about returning to North America: "I am so beyond excited to bring West End Girl back across the pond this September!!

"It has been so surreal playing this album to such epic crowds this summer.. Thank you for singing every word with me.

"We have a few updates since we first announced this leg of the tour earlier in the year."





Fans who purchased tickets will be offered a full refund and given the chance to join a presale for the new venues on July 22 at 10am local time.

"I am SO excited to say we are now coming to Seattle, tickets on sale July 24, 10AM local.

"For Philly, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, Vancouver, we’ve had to make some adjustments.

"If you’ve already bought tickets to these shows, you will be refunded in 5-7 working days and automatically entered into a presale that goes live July 22, 10AM local.

"General on sale will go live July 24, 10AM local.

"Montreal, I am so sad to say we tried our hardest but will not be able to make it to you this time. NY, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Minneapolis, Red Rocks - you are staying as is. Tickets on sale now :))"