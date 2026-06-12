K-pop Aespa name the UK stars they’re dying to work with - From Olivia Dean to YUNGBLUD Aespa have opened up about their favourite things about the UK and the British musicians they’d love to collaborate with as they prepare for their 2027 SYNK : COMPLÆXITY tour dates. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jules Annan/Avalon

Aespa are showing the UK plenty of love - from the artists they admire to the landmarks that left a lasting impression - as the group tease what fans can expect from their upcoming SYNK : COMPLÆXITY world tour.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, KARINA revealed she’s hoping for a future link‑up with rising British star Olivia Dean, noting: “I’m a huge fan of Olivia Dean, so honestly I’d love to collaborate with her on anything."

GISELLE also had a collaboration in mind, saying YUNGBLUD would be a perfect match for their track ’Til We Die.

WINTER suggested PinkPantheress would “sound amazing” on Camouflage, while NINGNING said she’d love to bring A. G. Cook into the aespa universe, calling a team‑up on the same song “such an exciting collaboration”.

With UK dates locked in - Manchester’s AO Arena on 14 January 2027 and The O2 in London on 16 January 2027 - the group promised a tour unlike anything they’ve staged before as they debut new songs from their recently released album, Lemonade.

GISELLE explained: “SYNK : COMPLÆXITY is going to feel very different from anything we've done.

“We’re preparing new stages and a setlist that shows different sides of aespa… The album introduces a new shift in aespa’s world, and we’ll be bringing that journey to life on stage.”

The members also shared what they love most about visiting the UK.

KARINA picked Big Ben, recalling how striking it looked lit up on a rainy night.

GISELLE highlighted Britain’s rock scene and punk aesthetic, while WINTER praised the classic feel of UK cities and the “energy and sense of freedom” from British fans.

NINGNING added that she’s impressed the UK is the birthplace of Shakespeare.