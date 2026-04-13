K-pop TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns and dramatic Stick With You video TOMORROW X TOGETHER have released their eighth mini‑album 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns alongside the video for lead single Stick With You, marking their first comeback since renewing their contract. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER step into a new era with 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns, unveiling both the six‑track mini‑album and the cinematic video for lead single Stick With You.

Arriving as their first project since renewing their contract with BIGHIT MUSIC, the release captures the group at a moment of transition, turning the doubts and growing pains of their seventh year into some of their most introspective music so far.

The record weaves its theme through six songs — Bed of Thorns, Stick With You, Take Me to Nirvana featuring Vinida Weng, So What, 21st Century Romance and Dream of Mine — each using the idea of “thorns” to explore pressure, self‑interrogation and the cost of choosing your own path.

Stick With You stands at the centre of the project, an electro‑pop track built on a pulsing 909 beat and a chorus designed to hit hard. Its lyrics trace the final moments of a relationship slipping away, echoing the band’s own determination to hold tight to their ambitions even when everything feels uncertain.

The music video pushes that emotional tension further, following a character spiralling through anxiety before confronting the real source of their turmoil.

Jun Jong Seo’s appearance adds a dramatic edge, turning the clip into a short film about self‑reckoning. Elsewhere on the album, Take Me to Nirvana leans into release and renewal, So What shakes off doubt with a wink, and 21st Century Romance cuts through modern noise to follow instinct over expectation.

The closing track, Dream of Mine, ends the project on a quiet, brave note, embracing the unknown rather than fearing it.

The mini‑album is available now on all major streaming platforms.

TXT will bring the new material to the stage as headliners at KCON LA 2026 on August 16, and the group are also preparing a new UNICEF initiative following their global TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW campaign.