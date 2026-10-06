Rock Liam Gallagher claims he turned down Celebrity Traitors Liam Gallagher has revealed he rejected an invitation to appear on The Celebrity Traitors, saying he doesn’t consider himself a celebrity. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Liam Gallagher has confirmed he was approached to take part in The Celebrity Traitors but declined the offer, telling fans he has no interest in joining the BBC’s hit reality series.

Responding to a follower on X who suggested he should enter the show’s castle, the Oasis frontman replied: “I’ve been asked it’s not my thing I’m not a celebrity.”

The fan joked back that they meant the “normal traitors,” but Gallagher kept the exchange light. The singer had previously been reported as one of the names linked to the second celebrity edition of the series.

In another post, the 54‑year‑old rocker said he prefers to stay grounded, explaining that his plans for the day involved “some spiritual stuffs then a bit of ironing.” When a follower expressed surprise that he does his own chores, Gallagher responded: “I don’t trust anyone ironing my clothes your just asking for theatre (sic).”

Gallagher has made similar reality TV jokes before. Ahead of Oasis’ reunion in 2025, he once suggested he and his brother Noel could take their rivalry to The Great British Bake Off, quipping in 2020: “Maybe we’ll just bake some bread and that, or a cake, or throw strawberries at each other. Have a cream fight. That kind of stuff.”

While Gallagher didn’t join the cast, several other rumoured names also didn’t appear this year, including Danny Dyer, Alison Hammond, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Hiddleston, Jason Manford, Bob Mortimer and Ruth Jones. Producers still assembled a high‑profile group, with Richard E. Grant, Bella Ramsey, Ross Kemp, James Blunt, Michael Sheen, Leigh‑Anne Pinnock and Miranda Hart among the contestants.

Grant was selected as one of two starting Traitors alongside Maya Jama and caused a stir early on by admitting his role when questioned by Joe Lycett. In episode two, Grant, Jama and newly recruited Traitor James Acaster attempted to shift suspicion away from him.

Journalist Amol Rajan became the first contestant “murdered” this series after facing the Traitors directly. The show continues on Thursday (08.10.26) as the roundtable resumes with pressure mounting on Grant.