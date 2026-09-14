Metal Watch: Amy Lee joined by Poppy and Courtney LaPlante for End of You at London concert Amy Lee was joined by Poppy and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante for End of You at the London date of Evanescence's Sanctuary Tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Evanescence fans at The O2 in London on Sunday night (13.092.26) got to see Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy perform End Of You together live for the first time ever.

The band brought an alt metal masterclass to the famous arena as part of their ongoing Sanctuary Tour, celebrating their album of the same name.

The trio recorded single End Of You together as a collaborative single and it has been a feature of Evanescence's setlists.

After frontwoman Amy launched into the song by herself, Poppy then came running onto the stage midway through to sing her verse, and as the two singers swapped vocals at the front of the stage, Spiritbox singer Courtney emerged from the back of the stage to complete the trio earning huge cheers from the crowd.

Poppy has been opening for Evanescence on their current run of European and UK shows, while Spiritbox have been opening for them in North America.

Evanescence's incredible set also included Going Under, Bring Me To Life, Who Will You Follow, Lithium and My Immortal.

The band closed with the epic metal anthem Wide Open Heart, the closing track from their latest album Sanctuary.

The Sanctuary Tour now heads to Europe before the band head back to the US with dates in Malaysia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to follow.

Click HERE for more information and tickets.

Watch: Amy Lee, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante perform End Of You live for the first time...





Evanescence at The O2 setlist:

Sanctuary

Tell Me When You've Had Enough

Afterlife

Rapture

Going Under

Lithium

Like You

Self Destruct

Calm Down

Call Me When You're Sober

Fight Like a Girl (with K.Flay)

Beautiful Lie

Wasted on You

Forever Without You

Bring Me to Life

Imaginary

Better Without You

About Us

End of You (Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante)

Who Will You Follow

My Immortal

Wide Open Heart