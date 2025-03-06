Rock en Seine festival reveals star-studded 2025 lineup This year’s Rock en Seine will feature hugely popular musicians, including Chappell Roan, A$AP Rocky, Fontaines D.C., and Queens of the Stone Age. SHARE SHARE This year’s Rock en Seine will feature hugely popular musicians, including Chappell Roan

Rock en Seine has unveiled a lineup of many of music’s biggest stars for the 2025 festival.

The five-day festival - held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, the Chateau de Saint-Cloud's park, west of Paris, France - will take place from Wednesday, August 20 to Sunday 24 August, and some of its stellar lineup has just been announced.

Headlining day one is Chappell Roan - who skyrocketed to fame seemingly overnight last summer with her 2023 LP ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ - supported by fellow female popstars London Grammar, Suki Waterhouse, and Luvcat.

Day two features rappers A$AP Rocky and Doechii, indie rock band Vampire Weekend, and funk-rock trio Khruangbin.

Friday’s lineup consists of DJ Anyma, folk singer AURORA, composer and musician Caribou, and electronic duo Empire of the Sun.

Saturday sees the likes of electronic duo Justice, 'Gosh' hitmaker Jamie XX, and 'Be Honest' songstress Jorja Smith.

The festival’s final day on Sunday embraces a rock theme, with headliner Queens of the Stone Age, backed by Irish alt-rock band Fontaines D.C., French rock group Last Train, and California alt-indie trio Wallows.

Rock en Seine’s 2025 lineup is not yet complete, with more artists and details to be announced.

Regular ticket prices start at €79, with single-day tickets and two- through four-day passes being now.



