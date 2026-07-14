Rock My Chemical Romance are battling The Rolling Stones for No.1 this week The Rolling Stones are currently holding off My Chemical Romance in a tight race for this week’s No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are fending off My Chemical Romance for this week's No.1.

The legendary rock 'n' roll band's latest LP Foreign Tongues is currently leading race in the Official UK Albums Chart, with emo pinkings MCR's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys remastered deluxe edition sitting behind.

MCR's three sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium this month has led to 2006’s The Black Parade jumping five places to 20, while Gerard Way and co's 2014 collection May Death Never Stop You shifted eight places to 33.

Elsewhere, Bring Me The Horizon’s expansion of their 2006 debut Count Your Blessings, dubbed Count Your Blessings | Repented, is sitting comfortably at No. 3.

Boy band December 10 have made it to No.4 and look set to secure a Top 10 with their debut On Your Side.

Jack White’s solo album Frozen Charlotte and The Specials’ Live From The Cathedral have also made it into the Top 10.

Check back on Friday (17.07.26) to see who will be victorious.