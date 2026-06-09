Pop Take That, Sienna Spiro and RAYE shine at Capital’s Summertime Ball Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 turned Wembley Stadium into an all‑day pop marathon, with 17 major acts - from Take That to RAYE - delivering hit‑packed sets, surprise moments and a euphoric firework‑filled finale. SHARE SHARE Credit: Shutterstock

17 of the biggest names in music brought bangers and ballads to Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball 2026.

Amid grey skies and drizzle, tens of thousands of pop fans arrived ready for a jam-packed day of huge singalongs.

And what better way to kick things off than a career-spanning performance from one of the most iconic British boy bands of all time, Take That.

Set opener Shine, released two decades ago, did exactly that, before Greatest Day had everyone saying their arms in the air as blue confetti showered those in the golden circle.

The mic stands were then pulled up for Patience, Never Forget had those in seats up on their feet, and Rule The World ended their short but sweet appearance in euphoric fashion.

Though it was a tough act to follow, a plethora of rising stars, established artists and throwback favourites were ready to take to the stage.

First, the newer names: Meek seized her moment with a flamboyant rendition of viral hit Fabulous (and a theatrical cover of Tame Impala’s Dracula).

Another one to watch, Sekou, brought feel-good funk and irrepressible charisma: fresh from an appearance on Jools Holland’s BBC show, his dance moves throughout Dangerous Lover were straight out of the Michael Jackson playbook.

Equally impressive was folk-pop’s new king, Myles Smith, who looked like he was having the time of his life; a real proposal captured on screen during Stargazing made his set even more memorable.

One of the day’s loudest screams was for Simon Cowell’s newly-formed boy band, December 10, whose brilliant debut single Run My Way and its equally-catchy follow-up (Infinity (123) respectively recalled early One Direction and Justin Bieber.

Alongside acting as a springboard for fresh talent, Wembley Stadium welcomed a good number of megastars throughout the afternoon and evening.

Niall Horan and Myles Smith at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026





Niall Horan aired tracks from his new album, Dinner Party, before a rendition of 1D’s Steal My Girl had everyone belting at the top of their lungs.

Lola Young, meanwhile, made a triumphant return, demonstrating her growth from Messy to the poignant recent single From Down Here.

Elsewhere, Stephen Sanchez’s old school showmanship and incredible voice recalled Elvis and Freddie Mercury in equal measure. Having arrived in London from Nashville, his billion-streaming hit Until I Found You was an emotive win with all the loved-up couples.

Taking things in a dancier direction, the pulsing synths of Swedish pop auteur Robyn’s Dancing On My Own found hedonism in heartbreak later on.

Similarly upbeat, vibrant girl group XG’s undeniable earworm SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT preceded a Brit-friendly cover of Sweet Female Attitude’s Flowers.

Upping the ante, and pleasing the parents in tow, Fatboy Slim showed the next generation how to really rave, giving the very young audience their first taste of acid beats.

Calvin Harris later transformed the stadium into a club, too, as his dance smashes Say My Name and We Found Love got the stadium bouncing as one.

Equally popular were the noughties icons throughout the day. While special guests Mis-Teeq whipped through their biggest hits, including the noughties-classic Scandalous, it was Jason Derulo who left the biggest impression.

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Though his performance will likely be censored on ITV this weekend, 2009’s Whatcha Say followed by In My Head and Ridin' Solo elicited a dopamine-inducing trip like no other.

The hits kept coming and, by the time he closed with Want to Want Me, there was no doubting that he could easily capitalise on the current nostalgia appetite a la Pitbull and announce a world tour.

As if that still wasn’t enough, two of the biggest voices in the charts right now gave utterly phenomenal performances in the closing hours.

Despite performing just four songs, Sienna Spiro and her brilliant band showcased real versatility, veering from the upbeat grooves of Material Lover to break-up belter THE VISITOR and the incomparably spellbinding DIE ON THIS HILL.

All that was left was for the day’s headliner, RAYE, to bring the house down with a performance that spanned her entire discography.

Ranging from a big-band version of her David Guetta-collab BED to a techno-leaning iteration of Prada and the five-minute-epic Click Clack Symphony from her latest album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., she made sure that everyone went home satisfied.

As fireworks soared over the stadium throughout a cathartic finale of WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, she had well and truly accomplished her mission.

A spectacular end to an unforgettable day of live music.

Rating: 5/5