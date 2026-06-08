Who were the stars who stole the show at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026? These are the stars who wowed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard... SHARE SHARE





















On Saturday night (06.06.26), over 80,000 fans descended on London's Wembley Stadium for one of the biggest parties of the summer - Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.





The Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark were on hand to welcome the performers, but just which stars stole the show on the night?

Read on...