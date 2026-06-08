Pop Niall Horan shares tour essentials Niall Horan always ensures he isn't missing his home comforts when he's away on tour. SHARE SHARE Niall Horan shared his tour essentials

Niall Horan takes his own bedding on tour.

The Little More Time singer will embark on a world tour in September in support of his new fourth studio album, Dinner Party, but no matter where his travels take him, he will have some home comforts there.





Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday (06.06.26), he said: "Touring and my golf clubs go hand-in-hand, they have to come with me, they're a definite.

"I have my own pillow in the bunk on the bus, that is very important. And a duvet that reminds me of one from home."

Niall began touring with One Direction in 2011 and he still loves jetting around the globe performing for his fans, but there's one country he particularly loves to visit because he just loves the culture and the cuisine.

He said: "I love going to Japan, I love the culture, the people, the food. The food is number one. Japan is good.

"I love going to Australia and I spend a lot of times in the States, America is great."





Looking ahead to the future, Niall is eyeing a duet with Taylor Swift - who once dated his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles - as well as American singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams, though he isn't sure how "doable" either possibility would be.

When asked who his dream collaborators are, he answered: "I love Gracie Abrams or Taylor, I don't know how doable that is, but those two would be great."





Meanwhile, Niall recently heaped praise on

https://www.contactmusic.com/story/467/3540071/olivia-rodrigo-drops-two-part-tracklist-for-you-seem-pretty-sad-for-a-girl-so-in-love

Olivia Rodrigo's songwriting abilities.

In a interview with Rolling Stone, he said: "It’s great to hear [bridges]. I feel like Olivia Rodrigo has been a big influence on that for pop writers.

"What I like about Olivia’s music is [that] you feel like you’re getting one song and then you get a completely different song.

"It completely flips on its head musically, goes somewhere different, brings you to a bridge, brings you to some weird musical breakdown thing.

"Whatever [she] and Dan Nigro are up to is a good little team they’ve got going there. It’s definitely influencing people, including myself."





Niall was among of host of artists to perform to 80,000 fans at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Other acts to step on stage included Take That, Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha, Lola Young, Fatboy Slim, Robyn, December 10 and Sienna Spiro. The Barclaycard Out of the Blue surprise act on the night was reunited British R 'n' B girl group Mis-Teeq.