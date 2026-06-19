Pop Watch: Niall Horan reacts to Love Island star using One Direction as a flirting tactic Niall Horan has responded to Love Island contestant Zacharias “Zach” Georgiou’s claim that he uses his One Direction fandom as a way to start conversations with women. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Niall Horan has shared his thoughts on a Love Island contestant who claims that mentioning One Direction is his go‑to move when trying to impress women.

The singer, 32, was shown a clip of season 8 contestant Zacharias “Zach” Georgiou discussing his approach during a recent iHeart Canada TikTok.

After hearing that the Islander regularly brings up the band in conversation, Horan paused before offering a dry response: “God almighty, I hope that works for him.”

The reality star insisted his tactic isn’t just a line, stating that "I do actually love them", before adding that people are often surprised when he starts listing off detailed One Direction trivia.