Pop
Watch: Niall Horan reacts to Love Island star using One Direction as a flirting tactic
Niall Horan has responded to Love Island contestant Zacharias “Zach” Georgiou’s claim that he uses his One Direction fandom as a way to start conversations with women.
Niall Horan has shared his thoughts on a Love Island contestant who claims that mentioning One Direction is his go‑to move when trying to impress women.
The singer, 32, was shown a clip of season 8 contestant Zacharias “Zach” Georgiou discussing his approach during a recent iHeart Canada TikTok.
After hearing that the Islander regularly brings up the band in conversation, Horan paused before offering a dry response: “God almighty, I hope that works for him.”
@iheartradioca “I hope it works for him…” @Niall Horan REACTS to the comment someone made about One Direction on #LoveIsland! 👀🌴💘 🎥 Don’t miss watching this exciting chat with #NiallHoran on iHeartRadioCA Youtube Channel! #DinnerParty #OneDirection #LoveIslandUSA ♬ original sound - iHeartRadio Canada
The reality star insisted his tactic isn’t just a line, stating that "I do actually love them", before adding that people are often surprised when he starts listing off detailed One Direction trivia.