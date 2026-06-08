R&B/Soul Jason Derulo reveals practical secret skill If he was to give up music, Jason Derulo has a secret skill that could come in very handy. SHARE SHARE Jason Derulo has a secret talent

Jason Derulo has a secret skill that could give him a new career if he turned his back on music.

The Want to Want Me hitmaker admitted he often cuts the hair of his friends and family and joked he's happy to let loose his clippers and scissors on any willing fans.





When asked to name something his millions of fans don't know about him, Jason answered: "I cut hair really well. I'm a decent barber so if you need a cut I can line you up. I think that's my only secret talent!"

But the idea of Jason giving up music is unlikely because the Want to Want Me hitmaker is so dedicated to his craft, he takes a portable studio out on tour with him so he can get his ideas down as soon as inspiration strikes.





Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, he said: "One thing I can't live without on tour? I would say my studio. I always try and bring my studio equipment with me when I'm on the road.

"My favourite thing to do is to make songs so not having a way to create would be pretty painful."

Derulo was among a host of artists to perform for over 80,000 fans at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at London's Wembley Stadium.

The singer performed a hit laden set which included Sexy For Me, Swalla, Whatcha Say, Ridin’ Solo, Savage Love, Trumpets and Want To Want Me, but the 36-year-old star almost had a disaster when he stumbled and slipped down some stairs while walking down onto the stage.

Fortunately, Derulo styled out his slip and got down on one knee as he threw his arms in the air and told the sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium: "I survived!"



