Jason Derulo announces 2026 The Last Dance Tour

Jason Derulo has announced 'The Last Dance World Tour'.

The pop star - whose hits include 'Whatcha Say', 'Talk Dirty', 'Ridin' Solo', 'Swalla', and 'Wiggle' - will bring his jaunt to the UK + Ireland and Europe in January and February, 2026.

The arena run includes shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester, and Dublin.

A pre-sale kicked off on May 21, with general-sale tickets to go live on May 23 at 9am.

Jason released his last album in February 2024, with ‘Nu King’ featuring the likes of Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, and Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

- January 29 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

- January 30 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

- January 31 – London, O2 Arena

- February 2 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

- February 3 – Brighton Centre

- February 5 – Bournemouth International Centre

- February 6 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

- February 7 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

- February 9 – Dublin, 3Arena







