Pop Ed Sheeran branded 'red-headed puppet' by Amelia Dimoldenberg in Saturday Night Live UK monologue Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg branded Ed Sheeran a "red-headed puppet" in her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live UK following the controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal from the singer's Loop Tour for expressing support for Palestine. SHARE SHARE Ed Sheeran was savagely mocked by comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg on Saturday Night Live UK

Amelia Dimoldenberg has branded Ed Sheeran as a "red-headed puppet" following the singer's tour controversy with Macklemore.

The Chicken Shop Date creator mocked the Shape of You artist about the controversy – which saw Macklemore removed as a supporting act from the Loop Tour after expressing support for Palestine at a show in New Jersey earlier this month – during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live UK at the weekend.

Amelia said: "I've been incredibly privileged to have done so many interviews with people like Idris Elba, Cher and even a world-famous, red-headed puppet with a hand up his a*** telling him what to say."

As a picture of the comedian and Sesame Street's Elmo appeared on screen, Dimoldenberg said: "No, the other one."

An image of Amelia, 32, and Ed from a 2021 interview on her Chicken Shop Date YouTube channel was then seen on screen.

The comedian remained quiet as the audience cheered.





The row erupted after Macklemore was dropped as an opener for the remainder of the Loop Tour after giving a speech in support of Palestine during a gig at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Thrift Shop rapper said at the concert: "I wanted to stand up here on stages across America and say two words that are near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine."

Macklemore, 43, later took to Instagram to reveal that Ed and his team "made the decision to remove (him)" from the tour.

He wrote: "But before I get into it, I want to say something that should be obvious.

"In this moment I think it matters. I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim... We have careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences around the world. Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families."

Following Macklemore's removal, Sheeran's other openers – including Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga – all dropped out of the tour in solidarity.

Ed later addressed the rift on Instagram, claiming that his shows were under threat of being pulled from several venues if Macklemore wasn't removed from the tour.

The 35-year-old singer said: "I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine.

"Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me. I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."