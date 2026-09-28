Indie Cruz Beckham gets Victoria Beckham back in the studio, what's brewing? Lady Victoria Beckham looks to have recorded new vocals in the studio with her son Cruz Beckham, sparking fresh speculation about a possible Posh Spice music return. SHARE SHARE Credit: Cruz Beckham/Instagram

Lady Victoria Beckham has been in the studio recording vocals with her musician son Cruz Beckham.

The 21-year-old rocker - who has carved out a music career for himself with his rising band The Breakers - has sparked speculation that his Spice Girl mother is making a music comeback after posting a snap of Posh Spice in the studio behind a microphone on Monday (28.09.26).

The picture is captioned on Instagram: "Yeah we got posh back in the studio. (sic)"

It would suggest Victoria, 52, has added her vocals to a new song for her son - whose father is football legend Sir David Beckham, 51 - but it's not clear at this point.





Next month, Cruz and The Breakers will join The Reytons on tour.

Frontman Jonny Yerrell, 40, recently said he deserves to be recognised for his own talent rather than his famous surname.

The chart-topping rock band were keen to bring Cruz on the road after forming a friendship over the summer.

Jonny said: “Cruz is an incredibly talented artist who deserves to be recognised outside the family name. We both receive a lot of criticism from opposite ends of the spectrum and we're fully expecting a lot more from this announcement… but this tour is about good people coming together to enjoy themselves! And that’s what we’re going to do regardless.”

Cruz has spent the past year building his own profile, releasing the EP Wear and Tear in August, and performing at Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza and a run of headline shows. He and his band will join the Rotherham four‑piece across all dates, alongside Manchester’s Alex Spencer.

The run kicks off on October 9 in Dublin, before heading to Belfast, Hull, Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, and wrapping at Co‑Op Live, Manchester on October 30.

Lady Victoria and Sir David were photographed watching Cruz from side of stage, proudly watching on as their son made his live debut at the iconic festival.