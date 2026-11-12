Pop James Blunt will change his name to 'Ryan Air’ if Airplane Mode lands No. 1 James Blunt has promised to legally change his name to Ryan Air if his latest album Airplane Mode tops the UK Albums Chart, as he battles Royal Blood for this week's coveted No. 1 spot. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

James Blunt has promised to change his name to Ryan Air if his album Airplane Mode tops the Official Albums Chart.

The You're Beautiful hitmaker is battling Royal Blood and their LP Dead Company for No. 1 in the Official UK Albums Chart, with the final result due on Friday (13.11.26).

And, in true Blunty form, he's said he will legally change his name to the budget airline if he achieves a No. 1.

Blunt's eighth studio album is currently sitting at No. 2 in the Official Albums Chart midweeks, behind Royal Blood's Dead Company.

In a social media clip, he said: "Hi, I'm James Blunt ... and you've f***** it. Two years ago, I promised to legally change my name to Blunty McBluntFace if my album made it to number one in the charts. Didn't happen. Your fault.

"So now... I'm giving you a second chance. You may have heard that my new album Airplane Mode is out now. And if it makes it to number one, I will legally change my name to Ryan Air."

After practising saying his name like James Bond, "the names Air, Ryan Air", he added: "So stream it. Buy it. Just get it to number one, else I'll have to carry on being James Blunt. And nobody wants that."





The Celebrity Traitors star previously pulled the same stunt with the 20th-anniversary re-release of his debut album Back to Bedlam in 2024, but it failed to reach the top spot.

Blunt had promised to legally change his name to whichever suggestion received the most support from the public if the album reached No. 1. Fans eventually chose Blunty McBluntface, but the reissue finished at No. 7.

He told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X at the time: "I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want - they can change my name.

"It's a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan - Brian from Glasgow - I will change my name should it hit number one."

The musician admitted he had concerns about the name the public would choose, particularly if it rhymed with Blunt.

He joked: "James cucking funt... as long as it's not, you know, Blunty McBluntface."

The latest stunt has already generated plenty of attention as Blunt attempts to knock Royal Blood from the top spot. The Brighton duo are seeking their fifth consecutive No. 1 album with Dead Company, having previously topped the chart with all four of their studio albums.

Blunt has previously enjoyed two UK No. 1 albums, Back to Bedlam and All the Lost Souls, while all of his studio albums have reached the UK Top 10.