Rock Papa Roach donate £40,000 to suicide prevention charity after biggest UK tour yet Papa Roach have donated another £40,000 to suicide prevention charity CALM following their biggest UK tour yet. SHARE SHARE Credit: Harris Tomlinson-Spence

Papa Roach have donated £40,000 to suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) following their latest UK tour.

The American rockers recently completed a five-date UK arena run, which included a headline show at London's The O2, after returning to the capital for their biggest UK headline performance to date at Wembley Arena in 2025.

The band's latest contribution brings the amount they have given to CALM over the past two years to £60,000. They donated a further £20,000 to the charity following their 2025 UK shows, while their wider fundraising for suicide prevention causes has topped $750,000 since 2023.

Reflecting on the latest UK shows and the support from fans, frontman Jacoby Shaddix said: "This run of shows in the UK was our biggest yet, and the fans really showed up. We are so grateful to fans who showed up across the UK and helped us to give back in support of an important cause."

Mental health awareness has remained an important part of Papa Roach's work, with the band using their platform to support suicide prevention and encourage conversations around emotional wellbeing.

The subject has also featured heavily in their music, most notably on their 2000 breakthrough single Last Resort, which has become closely associated with discussions around mental health and reaching out for help.

CALM chief executive Simon Gunning praised Papa Roach for continuing to support the organisation and use their profile to promote its work.

He said: "We can't thank Papa Roach enough for their continued support. By sharing CALM's message on a huge scale, and raising funds for our life-saving services, they're making a real difference and showing the incredible power music has when it comes to suicide prevention."

The band's Rise Of The Roach world tour took the band to Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Cardiff, with an additional show in Dublin.

Their 2025 UK run included a sold-out headline performance at OVO Arena Wembley, where they presented CALM with the £20,000 raised from that tour.