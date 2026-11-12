R&B/Soul Stevie Wonder leaves £1,000 tip after surprise visit to Greater Manchester restaurant Stevie Wonder stunned restaurant staff in Greater Manchester by dropping in after his Manchester arena show and leaving behind a £1,000 tip. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Stevie Wonder left a lasting impression on a Greater Manchester restaurant after reportedly leaving a £1,000 tip following his recent Manchester concert.

The 76-year-old music icon had just performed to a sold-out crowd at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on November 8 when he paid a late-night visit to Cafe Continental in nearby Stalybridge.

Wonder had performed his classic album Songs in the Key of Life at the venue as part of his current UK dates before heading to the independent restaurant with members of his band and entourage.

Staff at the restaurant were stunned when the Superstition hitmaker stopped by, having spent months hearing that he might visit one day.

The venue shared its excitement in a Facebook post after hosting the legendary singer.

It read: "Surreal things happen now and again. This is one of them! Pleasure to welcome Mr Stevie Wonder to the restaurant to close off his tour!"

The restaurant also posted a photograph showing Wonder chatting with the owners during the visit.

Owner Ryan Robinson later revealed that the connection with Wonder dates back to the restaurant's early days. According to Robinson, members of the singer's touring band first contacted the restaurant around 18 months ago while they were working with soul singer Toni Braxton.

They subsequently became regular customers, while Wonder's daughter and backing singer Aisha also visited when she was in the UK.





Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Robinson explained: "Every time they've visited, they've been like 'Stevie might come', and we were always just thinking that it would be amazing but we never expected anything from it."

The long-awaited visit finally became a reality when staff received a call on the night of Wonder's Manchester concert asking whether the group could return to the restaurant after the show.

Robinson admitted preparations were hectic once they learned the music legend was on his way.

He said it was "a bit of a scramble" to get everything ready at such short notice.

The band reportedly arrived at around 11pm, with Wonder and members of his entourage arriving in four blacked-out minibuses at around 12.30am. Staff had been warned they would be working late and prepared a special menu instead of their usual Sunday roast.

Wonder was joined by his family and members of his touring party, with the restaurant serving a seafood-focused meal including grilled sea bream, bouillabaisse and octopus.

The staff's efforts were rewarded when Wonder and his band left a reported £1,000 tip, which was shared among the restaurant team.

Robinson described Wonder as a "really nice guy, happy to chat to everybody", while praising his family and entourage for being friendly and down to earth.

Cafe Continental, which only opened around two years ago, has also welcomed other famous faces including Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, singer Jack Savoretti and rapper Aitch.