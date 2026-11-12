Pop Adéla explains why she chose not to submit music for Grammys consideration Adéla has revealed she didn't submit her music for Grammy consideration because she doesn't yet feel she's earned a nomination, despite making history as the first Slovak artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with Ain't in LA. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Adéla is taking a measured approach to her rapid rise to fame and has opted not to submit her music for consideration at next year's Grammy Awards.

The Slovak singer-songwriter insists she still has plenty to achieve before she feels ready for the possibility of a nomination.

She told Who What Wear: "I think it's a nomination you need to earn. I have so much more work to do before I even think of that. I have my tour, and I want to start writing my next album.

"I think I need to do all the work I can this year and next in order to really earn it. Maybe in 2028 … I'll feel like I truly deserve to be in that room."

The 2027 Grammy nominatons are expected to be unveiled on Monday (16.11.26).

Her decision comes despite Adéla already making history with her breakout single Ain't in LA, which recently became the first song by a Slovak artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

The 22-year-old star has also credited Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana with helping inspire her ambitions as a pop star.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Hannah Montana's where I first saw like, 'Oh, you can sing and dance for a living and you can be a pop star. This is what that is like'.

"That's literally where this all first began. For me, it was seeing that show and becoming obsessed with it."

The Nicole Kidman singer's debut album Prima has also attracted attention for its candid approach to subjects including relationships and sex.

One of the album's more provocative tracks is Hitachi, which takes its title from the popular personal massager. In the song, Adéla explores a relationship that has lost its spark and draws a comparison between her partner's performance and the reliability of her favourite bedroom accessory.

The track is part of the frank approach Adéla takes throughout Prima, with the singer-songwriter using her music to explore intimate experiences alongside themes of heartbreak and ambition.