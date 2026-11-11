Pop What's been going down on Sombr's tour? From a serial heckler to another chipped tooth Sombr's You Are The Reason tour has generated headlines for more than just the music, with the singer confronting a fan he says has repeatedly heckled him and suffering yet another chipped tooth in an on-stage mishap SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sombr has had a few unexpected moments on his You Are The Reason tour.

The 21-year-old singer recently stopped a show in Columbus, Ohio, to call out a fan he claimed had been attending multiple dates and repeatedly giving him the middle finger.

Addressing the crowd, Sombr urged the concertgoer to stop, insisting his gigs are meant to be a "safe space" where fans are kind to one another.

The awkward exchange came shortly after another mishap involving the singer's teeth.

Sombr revealed he chipped a tooth after accidentally hitting himself in the mouth with a water bottle while taking a drink backstage. Appearing with a lisp, he jokingly told fans that "Thombr" had returned before laughing off the injury and asking the crowd to applaud his toughness.

Sombr is set for a a major London arena show on June 22 2027, joining The O2’s 20th anniversary celebrations as part of an expanded UK/European leg of the You Are The Reason tour.

The show will mark the 21‑year‑old star's biggest UK headline show to date and has been announced days after his triumphant sets at Reading and Leeds.

The European leg includes stops in the Czech Republic, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium . The tour opens at Unity Arena in Oslo, Norway, on May 8.