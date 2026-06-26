Pop SOMBR tackles body image issues on vulnerable new song My Body Isn't Ready Grammy-nominated artist SOMBR has released his new single My Body Isn’t Ready, a candid look at body image and self‑worth. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

SOMBR puts body image and self‑worth at the centre of his new single My Body Isn’t Ready.

The 20‑year‑old singer-songwriter - whose real name is Shane Michael Boose - opens up about insecurity, pressure and the struggle to feel comfortable in your own skin.

The song arrives with a new video directed by Gus Black and featuring Obsession star Inde Navarrette and Heartbreak High actor Josh Heuston. The visual mirrors the song’s themes, focusing on the quiet moments where confidence slips and self‑doubt takes over.

SOMBR wrote and co‑produced the track himself. It continues the personal, confessional style that helped turn his debut album I Barely Know Her into a global breakthrough. His ability to turn private feelings into universal stories has become a defining part of his rise.

The release follows a huge year for the young artist. He has sold out headline shows across several continents and pulled in billions of streams, building a fanbase that sees him as one of the most relatable new voices in pop.

Last night, SOMBR made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appearing as both interview and musical guest. He performed My Body Isn’t Ready live for the first time and it's already resonating with fans.





Next month, SOMBR begins his You Are The Reason Arena Tour across North America, including two nights at Madison Square Garden.

Support acts vary across the tour, with appearances from Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, King Princess, Balu Brigada, The Hellp and Hannah Jadagu.



