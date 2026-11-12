Indie Noughties dream: Kate Nash supporting Jamie T in London and Manchester Jamie T has announced Kate Nash as support for his upcoming London and Manchester arena shows as his UK tour continues to sell out across the country. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Jamie T has revealed Kate Nash will join him as a special guest on the London and Manchester dates of his forthcoming UK tour.

The announcement comes as demand continues to soar for the indie legend's biggest run of UK shows in years, with several dates already sold out ahead of the December trek.

Foundations hitmaker Nash will support Jamie at his London and Manchester performances, while Willie J Healey will open the remaining shows on the nationwide tour.

The run kicks off with two nights in Birmingham on December 6 and 7 before heading to Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Brighton.

The London dates, originally scheduled for Kensington Olympia, have since been moved to OVO Arena Wembley, where Jamie will perform on December 11 and 12. The venue said the move was due to circumstances beyond Jamie's control following a planning and operational review at Kensington Olympia.

The tour follows the release of Jamie's sixth studio album, Ghosts (100 Days of Morning), which recently became his second consecutive UK No. 1 record.

The album debuted at the top of the Official Albums Chart, following 2022's The Theory of Whatever, which also reached No. 1. Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) sold 18,494 chart units in its opening week, beating Chase and Status's Generic Everything to the summit.

The Sheila hitmaker recently gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the live shows during an appearance on Later... with Jools Holland.

The musician performed album opener 3310 before showcasing a different side of the new record with Tallahassee. Canadian singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk joined him on keys and vocals for the latter performance.

The tour also arrives ahead of a major milestone for the Londonder, whose Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Panic Prevention celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.