K-pop Watch: League of Legends virtual group K/DA return without Madison Beer with new song FIRESTARTER K/DA have launched their new single and music video FIRESTARTER, marking a striking new chapter for the League of Legends virtual pop group. SHARE SHARE Credit: Riot Games

K/DA are back firing on all cylinders with their new song and music video for FIRESTARTER.

The League of Legends’ virtual supergroup are back with MIYEON and SOYEON of (G)I‑DLE returning as Ahri and Akali, alongside Sophie Powers as Evelynn, formerly Madison Beer, and Mimi Webb as Kai’Sa.

The FIRESTARTER video is directed and produced by Fortiche Production - the acclaimed animation studio behind Riot Games’ Emmy‑winning series Arcane and K/DA’s breakout visuals.

Their comeback also arrives as Riot expands its music universe elsewhere. True Damage - another virtual act within the League of Legends IP - returned just weeks ago with Know My Name, which will serve as the official anthem for the 2026 Worlds competition.



