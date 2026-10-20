Indie Doves guitarist Jez Williams announces debut solo album Life Of Me And You and Manchester live dates Jez Williams has confirmed his debut solo album Life Of Me And You for February 2027, alongside three Manchester shows and the release of new single Hollow Man. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mat Norman

Jez Williams, guitarist and vocalist of Doves, has announced details of his first solo album Life Of Me And You, arriving February 26, 2027.

The Mancunian has hailed the 10-track collection the “book of my life”. The news lands with the release of Hollow Man, a heavy‑riffed reflection on the pressures of modern life.

Williams will debut the new material live this November, returning to the O2 Ritz for the first time since Doves played the venue 22 years ago. He joins Elbow for their intimate, sold‑out Asleep In The Back shows on 20, 21 and 22 November, performing three full‑band solo sets built entirely around the forthcoming album.

Influenced by Lou Reed, UFOs, sixties pop, Balearic chill and “slow disco”, Life Of Me And You was written, recorded and produced by Williams across multiple studios, shaped through an unhurried period of experimentation.

Speaking about Hollow Man, he said: “Without resorting to clichés, it’s about our modern life… Too much information, too many opinions, too much change coming from all angles. It can be overwhelming.”

The album will be released in multiple formats, including standard and limited editions, M62 zone indie shops red dawn vinyl, fans‑only ivory white vinyl, CD and digital. Its tracklist features Hurt Proof, Walk Alone, Magnificent Morning and On The Horizon.

Williams says the record marks a clear break from his work with Doves: “You cut me and I bleed Doves, right? But with this album, I made a conscious effort to try and say something else on my own… I’ve worked really hard on it. It’s been a labour of love, and I just want one thing out there that’s all my own.”

Life Of Me And You tracklisting:

1. Hollow Man

2. Hurt Proof

3. J.U.M.P

4. Misses Jones

5. Walk Alone

6. Remember Where You Came From

7. All My Life

8. Magnificent Morning

9. Through It All

10. On The Horizon



