Pop Robbie Williams to be honoured with his own limited‑edition Panini sticker Robbie Williams is getting his own exclusive Panini sticker, created to celebrate his role as Port Vale’s shirt sponsor and lifelong supporter. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Robbie Williams is set to become a Panini collectible, with Port Vale confirming that the singer will feature on a new limited‑edition sticker designed in partnership with the iconic brand.

A lifelong supporter of his home football club - and its current shirt sponsor - Williams appears on the sticker wearing Vale’s home kit.

Dan Townley from Port Vale said: “Following the successful limited‑release of our 150th anniversary sticker last season, we are proud to once again be working closely with the team at Panini to create another exclusive collectible.”

Fans will be able to pick up the sticker for the first time at Saturday’s (22.08.26) home fixture against Tranmere Rovers.

Katie Gritt from Panini added: “Our limited editions are so popular, and to be able to collaborate with the club and with Robbie in this way, fulfilling a childhood dream of Robbie’s to be a Panini shiny, is the perfect way to celebrate Robbie’s sponsorship of Port Vale’s kit this season.

“The kit looks amazing, as does Robbie’s sticker, so we’re confident it’s something that Port Vale fans will be keen to get their hands on at the first home game this season.”

The former Take That star has deepened his ties with the club this year, also becoming the first ambassador for the Port Vale Foundation, its charitable arm.



