K-pop Saja Boys announce first UK live show Andrew Choi and Neckwav are set to bring Saja Boys’ voices to London’s Outernet Live. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Fans of Netflix’s global smash KPop Demon Hunters will get a rare chance to see two of the Saja Boys’ musical voices on stage this autumn, as Andrew Choi and Neckwav announce a one‑night‑only London show.

The pair - who provide the vocals for Jinu and Abby in the blockbuster animated musical - will perform at Outernet Live on September 6, marking their first ever UK appearance together.

Ahead of the concert, Outernet London will debut a brand‑new immersive artist experience across its vast district screens, giving fans a full visual takeover before doors even open.

The Saja Boys’ popularity has exploded since the film’s release. Tracks like Soda Pop and Your Idol have helped push the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack past 5.8 billion streams, while the group now pulls in 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Choi and Neckwav have also built huge solo followings, with 31 million and 11 million monthly listeners, respectively.

Outernet Live - the largest new central London venue built since the 1940s - offers a 2,000‑capacity space and a state‑of‑the‑art sound system, sitting at the heart of the UK’s most‑visited cultural attraction.

Andrew Choi said: “We’re incredibly excited to be sharing the stage during our first-ever performance in London. The connection everyone has built with the film’s characters has been beyond anything we could have imagined and seeing our UK fans embrace the music makes this an even more meaningful celebration.”

Neckwav (Kyung Jay Minn) added: “It is an honour to bring my voice as Neckwav, and the singing voice behind Abby Saja, to life at Outernet Live. The love and support from our UK fans has been amazing and having the chance to finally meet and perform for them in person makes this moment so special. This will be a night to remember!”

Tickets are available now HERE.



