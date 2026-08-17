Electronic Watch: Robbie Williams debuts new dance anthem in Ibiza with DJ Miss Monique Robbie Williams has joined forces with Ukrainian DJ and producer Miss Monique on the new song The Beauty In Us. The pair gave the song its live debut at [UNVRS] Ibiza at the weekend during Carl Cox's residency set. SHARE SHARE Credit: [UNVRS]









Robbie Williams and Miss Monique commented: "Our very special musical collaboration inspired by our different but equally defining experiences of electronic music and clubbing in Stoke-on-Trent and Kyiv...from the 90s to the 2010s. It feels right for now. It was a dream to perform it in Ibiza for the first time!"

Beauty In Us is set for official release on September 18 via Cr2 Records. Pre-Save here.