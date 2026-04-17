Pop LISTEN: Lewis Capaldi shares latest track Stay Love Lewis Capaldi has released his latest track Stay Love, a tender special addition to his acclaimed EP Survive. SHARE SHARE Lewis Capaldi has debuted his new track Stay Love

Lewis Capaldi has shared his new track Stay Love.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker has unveiled the emotional ballad – a special addition to his critically-acclaimed 2025 EP Survive – after debuting the song at a free pop-up performance at Penn Station and then bringing it to his biggest US headline show to date at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (16.04.26).

In the hours before the sold-out show, Capaldi set up shop in front of Damselfly Flowers in New York City to perform a trio of songs for unsuspecting commuters and handed out single-stem blooms to fans, observers, and passersby – with the crowd selling to over 5,000 fans.

A tender, piano-led track, Stay Love showcases Capaldi at his most vulnerable and pairs the Scottish singer's unmistakably rich voice with a stripped-back arrangement that allows the lyrics to resonate.

The unveiling of Stay Love at Madison Square Garden carried special significance for Capaldi as one of his first US headline shows took place at New York's Rockwood Music Hall – which has sadly since closed its doors.

In recognition of that early break, the Survive singer invited Rockwood staff and their families to attend as guests at his Madison Square Garden show and also made a donation to the National Independent Venue Association in recognition of the vital role such spaces play in the development of aspiring artists.







