Touch Me! How Samantha Fox went from Britain’s most famous Page 3 model to the top of the charts... Samantha Fox is celebrating turning 60, but do you know how she went from tabloid model to international pop star? SHARE SHARE











Samantha Fox became a household name in the 1980s as Britain’s most famous Page 3 model, dominating the tabloids with her glamour shoots.

She then shocked many by swapping modelling for music - and proved her critics wrong by becoming a chart-topping pop star.

On April 15, Sam celebrated her 60th birthday and it has been 40 years since her she launched her pop career with Touch Me (I Want Your Body).

But what do you know about Samantha Fox's music career?





Read on...