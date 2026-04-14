Clannad singer Moya Brennan dies aged 73 Moya Brennan, the voice of Clannad and one of the most influential figures in Celtic music, has died aged 73. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Moya Brennan, the singer whose unmistakable vocals helped Clannad become one of Ireland’s most influential musical exports, has died at the age of 73.

Her family said she passed away on Monday (13.04.26) in Donegal, surrounded by relatives.

Born Máire Ní Bhraonáin on August 4 1952 in Gaoth Dobhair, she grew up in a musical household and began performing with her brothers Pól and Ciarán and their uncles Noel and Pádraig Ó Dúgáin.

What started as informal pub sessions in their hometown eventually developed into Clannad, who went on to shape the modern Celtic genre.

The group first gained wider attention after winning the Letterkenny Folk Festival in 1973, which led to touring across Europe.

Their blend of traditional Irish roots with contemporary influences helped push Celtic music into the mainstream at a time when few acts were doing the same.

Clannad’s breakthrough arrived in 1982 with Theme from Harry’s Game, written for a television drama set during the Troubles.

The track became a UK chart hit and made them the first act to perform in Irish on Top of the Pops. Its success earned major awards, including an Ivor Novello and a Grammy, and brought their music to international audiences through film and advertising placements.

Across more than 30 albums, Brennan’s ethereal voice became central to Clannad’s sound as they contributed to a wide range of film and TV projects.

Their final studio album, Nádúr, arrived in 2013, and they completed their 50th Anniversary In a Lifetime Farewell Tour in 2024.

Her sister Eithne — known globally as Enya — began her career with Clannad before becoming one of the world’s best‑selling solo artists.

Brennan also collaborated with major names, including U2’s Bono, who worked with Clannad on In a Lifetime and previously praised her remarkable voice.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty led tributes, calling Brennan the “First Lady of Celtic music” and highlighting her lifelong commitment to promoting Irish culture.