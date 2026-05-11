Metal Amy Lee says women in rock need to stick together as she praises Poppy and Courtney LaPlante Amy Lee says it’s vital for women in rock to support one another as she reflects on working with Poppy and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS/Tom Rose

Evanescence legend Amy Lee has opened up about the bond between women in heavy music, saying it’s “important” they back each other as she celebrates her recent collaboration with Poppy and Spiritbox powerhouse Courtney LaPlante.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Amy said both artists - whom she teamed up with for the 2025 track End of You - bring something unique to the table.

She explained: "Courtney and Poppy are both amazing and very different from each other. One thing I love about them both is how fearlessly they embrace their femininity within such heavy music. It’s beautifully rebellious."

Amy said the rock world is tight‑knit - and the women in it even more so.

She added: "The rock community is fairly close. And especially, I would say, the women [in] the rock community, most of us know each other. I think it's important that we lift each other up; the more of us there are, the more of us there will be, you know?"





Amy - who is promoting Evanescence's forthcoming sixth studio album, Sanctuary, due June 5 - revealed she recently spent time with Courtney behind the scenes: "I love Courtney. She's amazing. I got to see inside her world more, hung out with her at her show when [Spiritbox] were here recently, and we had a blast working together."

And she grew close to Poppy when they worked together: "Poppy's great too. I've gotten to know her more through this process. She's awesome; she kind of plays a character when she's 'on', but she's a very cool person in real life."

For Amy, it all comes down to the music: "Their music is amazing. I think that's what this all boils down to: somebody that makes great music that inspires you, period… I'm a fan of both of them."

She also revealed the trio bonded over something unexpected: "We were talking about Powerpuff Girls, and different trios of women. It's cool to show the similarities and the contrast at the same time. I think it really was a great idea to get all three of us on a song."