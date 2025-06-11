Former Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura steps back from music industry Jen Majura has announced she's taking a hiatus from music due to regain her "peace". SHARE SHARE Jen Majura is departing the music industry three years after being let go by Evanescence

Former Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura is stepping back from the music industry.

The 41-year-old German rocker was a member of the Bring Me To Life band from 2015 until 2022, when she found herself unceremoniously ousted from the band.

Three years on, the touring musician has decided to quit music for the foreseeable future, because of the "overwhelming amount of ridiculousness that comes with the music industry nowadays."

