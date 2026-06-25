Pop Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande hits sold as Max Martin and Shellback sell up catalogue HarbourView Equity Partners has struck a major deal with Max Martin and Shellback’s Wolf Cousins collective, acquiring a share of the hit‑making team’s catalogue, which includes chart‑toppers for Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Max Martin and Shellback’s songwriting collective Wolf Cousins has landed a major investment deal with HarbourView Equity Partners.

The pair have shaped some of the biggest pop records of the past three decades.

HarbourView has purchased the publisher’s share of hits by the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd.

Variety claims the deal is around the low nine-figure range, but the firm was not willing to disclose financial details.

Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, said: “At HarbourView, we invest in culturally relevant intellectual property and the visionary creators behind it. “Max Martin and Shellback continue to hold their place as hitmakers in contemporary music, and through Wolf Cousins they have built an extraordinary creative ecosystem spanning generations and genres. We are proud to partner with them and help steward the legacy of this remarkable catalog.”

Shellback and Martin commented: “Wolf Cousins was founded to bring songwriters and producers together in an environment built on collaboration, mentorship and creative development. HarbourView’s long-term vision and respect for creators make them a natural partner for this body of work."

The catalogue involved includes a long list of global hits, among them Taylor Swift’s Style and …Ready For It?, Ariana Grande’s Problem, Into You and No Tears Left To Cry, The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face, Imagine Dragons’ Believer, Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do, Tove Lo’s Habits (Stay High) and DNCE’s Cake By The Ocean - all of which have become staples of modern pop.

HarbourView Equity Partners has previously bought shares in music by the likes of Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa and Kane Brown.