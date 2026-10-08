Rock Brian May clarifies Queen retirement comment, says 'never say never' to touring again Queen might not be done touring after all. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Sir Brian May says he was misquoted as saying Queen are done touring.

The 79-year-old guitar hero said he decided last year to take a break from the road because he wants more “freedom” and time with his wife Anita Dobson and their wider family.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he explained: “I made a decision 18 months ago that I didn’t want to tour again.

A close family friend died when we were in the States, so I said to my tour manager, ‘I’ll just nip home for a few days and come back.’ She looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You know you can’t do that.’

“I love to play, I love to travel, but the trade-off is sacrificing your freedom. I have a wife, grandchildren and a lot of astrophysics I want to do, so I’m thinking maybe 50 years is enough.”

Many publications took this as him ruling out touring again, but he insists that's not the case, while revealing he and drummer Roger Taylor "behind the scenes".

Reassuring fans, he posted to Instagram on Wednesday (07.10.26): "This is a misinterpretation of what I actually said. I have actually never said Queen won't ever tour again. I could never say never. I simply made a personal decision last year to take a break from touring. I've been making lots of music, and Roger and I are constantly working together on Queen projects behind the scenes. I don't know what the future holds. I'm ever open to new adventures ! Bri. (sic)"



