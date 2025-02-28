LE SSERAFIM reveals ‘Easy Crazy Hot’ world tour K-pop girl group has announced the ‘Easy Crazy Hot’ world tour and dates for 17 Asia shows across 10 dates. SHARE SHARE K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM has announced their 2025 ‘Easy Crazy Hot’ world tour.

The Korean pop girl group — who released their first studio album ‘UNFORGIVEN’ in May 2023 — will play 17 shows across Asia this summer.

The Asia leg of the tour will kick off with back-to-back concerts in Incheon, South Korea, on April 19 and April 20.

The group will hit 10 cities in Asia, stopping at Japan from May to June, Taiwan and China in July, and the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore in August.

A North American tour is scheduled for September, but specific dates have not been confirmed.

Venues and ticket details for the ‘Easy Crazy Hot’ tour are yet to be announced.

The name of the tour comes from the titles of three of LE SSERAFIM’s five mini albums - ‘Easy’ and ‘Crazy’, which came out in 2024, and ‘Hot’ is set to drop on March 14.

The group teased ‘Hot’ with a 30-second trailer showing an animation of their logo on February 17.

LE SSERAFIM is made up of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, and they debuted in 2022 with their EP ‘FEARLESS’.

‘FEARLESS’ entered the Top 100 UK Chart after its release, and the group did not see another chart until its single ‘Crazy’ spent a week at number 83 in December.

LE SSERAFIM ‘Easy Crazy Hot’ tour dates:

April 19 - Incheon, South Korea

April 20 - Incheon, South Korea

May 06 - Nagoya, Japan

May 07 - Nagoya, Japan

May 13 - Osaka, Japan

May 14 - Osaka, Japan

June 07 - Kitakyushu, Japan

June 08 - Kitakyushu, Japan

June 12 - Saitama, Japan

June 14 - Saitama, Japan

June 15 - Saitama, Japan

July 19 - Taipei, Taiwan

July 25 - Hong Kong, China

Aug 02 - Manila, the Philippines

Aug 09 - Bangkok, Thailand

Aug 10 - Bangkok, Thailand

Aug 16 - Singapore, Singapore



