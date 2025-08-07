Kelly Clarkson axes Las Vegas residency dates as ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is 'ill' Kelly Clarkson has cancelled her Las Vegas residency dates for the remainder of August after revealing that her former husband Brandon Blackstock is "ill". SHARE SHARE Kelly Clarkson has cancelled her Las Vegas residency dates due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's illness

The 43-year-old singer has scrapped her remaining August performances in Sin City in order to support her daughter Ruby Rose, 11, and son Remy, nine, amid her former spouse's illness.

Kelly wrote on social media platform X: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker's post added: "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly's post came just an hour after fans had spotted that their digital tickets for the gigs this weekend had been changed to dates in July 2026.

The star cancelled the opening night of her Vegas residency last month as she was suffering from illness and apologised to her fans when she returned to the stage the following weekend.

Clarkson told the crowd: "It took me a minute. I'm so sorry.

"I know some of y’all had tickets for last weekend's shows. I’m so sorry. We can't help our bodies sometimes. You know, we get sick, and that happens.

"But thank y'all for showing up. We are so excited. This is my favourite residency — my favourite show I’ve ever put together, because I love being in the studio."

The My Life Would Suck Without You singer explained that she was reduced to tears by the cancellation.

She shared: "I'm celebrating because I had to cancel last weekend. I cried. I was so sick. It sucked. I'm so happy to be here!"

Kelly had announced the postponement of the residency's opening night - which was due to take place on July 4 - on social media due to concerns over her voice.

The American Idol winner wrote on Instagram at the time: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

"The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong.

"I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."