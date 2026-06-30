Electronic
Watch: LISA gets her wings in mind-blowing visuals at ANYMA show in London
BLACKPINK star LISA's Bad Angel collaboration with ANYMA was accompanied by impressive visuals of the singer in wings at the electronic artist's ÆDEN show at Silverworks Island in London this weekend.
LISA in angel form as ANYMA dropped their collab Bad Angel at his mind-blowing ÆDEN show at Silverworks Island in London#LISA #BLACKPINK #ANYMA pic.twitter.com/m3GNe3zXeF— Contact Music (@Contactmusic) June 30, 2026