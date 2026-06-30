Electronic

Watch: LISA gets her wings in mind-blowing visuals at ANYMA show in London

BLACKPINK star LISA's Bad Angel collaboration with ANYMA was accompanied by impressive visuals of the singer in wings at the electronic artist's ÆDEN show at Silverworks Island in London this weekend.

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By Lizzie Baker

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 11:07 AM

By Lizzie Baker

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 11:07 AM

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Credit: Ben Jolley
Credit: Ben Jolley


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