Mika tells fans it is his 'honour and privilege' to perform for them at Eden Sessions concert Grace Kelly singer Mika headlined the Eden Sessions concert series in Cornwall, South West England, on Sunday night (12.07.26). SHARE SHARE

Mika told his fans it had been "an honour and a privilege" to perform for them at the Eden Sessions concert series in Cornwall on Sunday night (12.07.26).

The 42-year-old singer brought his unique brand of pop music to beneath the Biomes and he took a moment to turn down the volume and thank the crowd for coming out to watch him in the sunshine of South West England.

During his rendition of hit single Love Today, he said: "For the next minute we are allowed to make noise in this valley. We have one minute left before curfew. So as we say goodbye to each other we shall do so rip-roaring loudly.

"To make something sound louder start really quiet with nothing at all. Eden Sessions, it has been an honour and a privilege to sing in your paradise tonight."

The Beirut-born musician delivered a set packed with hits from his 20-year career with highlights including Relax (Take It Easy), Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) and Lollipop.

Mika proving why he is one the greatest showmen in music at his concert at The Eden Project. pic.twitter.com/QQbiYz1JaQ — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) July 13, 2026

Mika ended his show with his 2007 Number One Grace Kelly before returning for an encore of Love Today.

The final Eden Sessions concert takes place on Wednesday (15.07.26) with CMAT headlining.

Meanwhile, Mika is back as a judge for the fourth series of Channel 4 show The Piano.

The series sees amateur pianists take on the challenge of performing at some of the UK’s busiest train stations, in a bid to attract the attention of the programme’s experts.

Mika appears on the series with Jon Batiste - who replaced Lang Lang as resident mentor on the last season of the BAFTA-nominated show - as well as guest mentors Jamie Cullum and Jools Holland.

Host Claudia Winkleman said: “We have some absolutely amazing mentors, and what will be fascinating is that Mika is going to be joined each time by different people."

Mika added: "It brings a completely new energy to the show and a lot of different perspectives – each stop feels distinct, shaped by the musical instincts of whoever’s there."

The finale of the programme - which airs on Channel 4 on Sundays - will see a special concert held at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, where finalists will compete for a prestigious prize.





Mika Eden Sessions setlist:

Modern Times

Eleven

Relax (Take It Easy)

Ice Cream

Yo Yo (R3HAB remix)

We Are Golden

Spinning Out

Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)

Popular Song

Science Fiction Lover

Lollipop

Origin of Love

Happy Ending

Elle me dit

Grace Kelly

Encore:

Love Today

Spinning Out (Instrumental)















