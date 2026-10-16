Pop Listen: Christmas has come early for Freya Skye, Britain's breakout pop star of 2026 Freya Skye has covered a 1983 festive pop classic for Spotify’s Holiday Collection. SHARE SHARE Credit: SAMK

Freya Skye is THE breakout British pop star of 2026.

At the age of 16, Freya has enjoyed a phenomenal past year selling out her 74-date Stars Align tour across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The silent treatment singer has also sold-out two hometown shows at O2 Academy Brixton this November, with those concerts set to make her the venue's youngest solo headliner. These gigs follow two incredible sold-out nights at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, where her fans knew every single word to every one of her songs.

The achievements don't stop there, Freya is the youngest British solo artist to sell 222,000 headline tickets, with her European tour selling out in hours. Freya has been playing her largest venues to date including Live Las Ventas (Madrid), Gashouder (Amsterdam), Fabrique (Milan), Aviva Studios (Manchester) and Uber Eats Music Hall (Berlin) this autumn.

The video for her latest single bad taste has been described as a mini movie and the views keep coming.





Freya was just five years old when she unwrapped a karaoke machine that had been left for her underneath the Christmas tree and by 13 she had represented the UK at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Now having amassed 2.5 billion streams across the globe, Christmas is playing a major role in Freya's life once again as she has released a beautiful cover of the Pretenders festive hit 2000 Milles as part of Spotify’s Holiday Collection.

Listen to Freya's interpretation of the 1983 song HERE