Rock Echo and The Bunnymen announce November 2026 UK tour Echo and The Bunnymen will tour seven UK cities in November 2026 in support of their new album Apples For Isaac. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Echo and The Bunnymen have confirmed a UK tour for November 2026, marking their first run of shows since releasing their new album Apples For Isaac.

The dates begin at Cardiff’s Tramshed on November 9 and continue through Eastbourne, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Holmfirth and Coventry.

Apples For Isaac is the band’s 13th studio album and their first collection of new material in 12 years.

The album features late Blondie drummer Clem Burke on ten songs, with the group paying tribute to his contribution following his passing during the record’s completion.

The 11-track collection includes the singles Brussels Is Haunted, The Light That Surrounds You and Take Me By The Hand, and was produced by singer Ian McCulloch, with mixing from McCulloch, Alan Moulder and Andrea Wright.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday (24.09.26) via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Apples For Isaac is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Echo and The Bunnymen November 2026 tour dates:

November 9 – Cardiff, Tramshed

November 10 – Eastbourne, Winter Garden

November 12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

November 13 – Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun Hall

November 17 – Middlesbrough, Empire

November 19 – Holmfirth, The Picturedrome

November 20 – Coventry, HMV Empire