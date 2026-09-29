Indie Indie favourites Keo are battling Nothing But Thieves and Taylor Swift for No.1 album Keo are leading this week's album chart race in the UK. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jude Harrison

Keo's debut album Put A Smile On For Me leads the race for this week's No.1 album.

Nothing But Thieves' Stray Dogs and Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl are sitting at No.2 and No.3, respectfully.

Soft Cell are heading for a major chart moment, with Danceteria currently positioned for a No.5 entry - their highest placement since The Art Of Falling Apart in 1983. The album is the duo’s final release following the passing of Dave Ball last year.

Europe are also set for a landmark return, as Come This Madness tracks towards No.9. If it holds, it will mark the band’s first Top 10 album in four decades, matching the peak of The Final Countdown in 1986.

Alice In Chains’ 30th‑anniversary edition of MTV Unplugged is pacing for a No.13 finish, while Orbital’s newly issued Glastonbury 1994 looks likely to debut just behind at No.14.

Check out the Official Charts Company's chart update here.