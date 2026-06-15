Pop Boy George reclaims Karma Chameleon with new AI recording Boy George has revisited Karma Chameleon using vocals from his original demos, calling the process “invigorating” as he partners with a new artist‑focused AI company. SHARE SHARE Credit: Famous

Boy George has opened up about the unusual experience of re‑recording Karma Chameleon using his own 22‑year‑old voice, describing the process as both surreal and creatively energising.

Reflecting on the new version - released to celebrate his 65th birthday (14.06.26) - he explained that revisiting the 1983 hit meant reconnecting with how he originally performed it.

He told PEOPLE: “I had to sing it with the same nuance that I did when I was 22, because over the years, you perform a song millions of times, it changes shape, it becomes something else.

"I would say it gets more bluesy. So it was really fun to go in, and [almost be] sort of Irish drunk singing along to your own song in a pub.”

Rather than re‑cutting the vocals from scratch, George worked with original producer Steve Levine and chose to use vocals lifted from early demo recordings.

For him, the project offered a rare chance to reclaim a song that has defined so much of his career.

He explained: “Karma Chameleon as a song, it's massively powerful and iconic in connection to who I am and what I've created.

"And to have some control over it, it's invigorating. It makes me feel excited about the song again.

"To have control over singing this song is very exciting, and something I never thought would be possible.”

The AI-assisted version of Karma Chameleon is the first release from Artist Included, a new AI‑driven music company committed to responsible re‑recordings that prioritise artist ownership and creative control.

Founded by entrepreneur Paul “PK” Kemsley and entertainment attorney‑producer Jeremy Rosen, the firm aims to give legacy artists access to high‑quality, rights‑controlled versions of their biggest hits.

Kemsley told the outlet: “We're all about the artist.

"As opposed to taking away from the creator, we're returning value to the creator with the use of this ethical AI.”

He added that the technology allows older artists to compete with their original recordings in the modern marketplace: “This is shifting power within the music industry, returning value to the creator.”

George acknowledged the song’s enormous cultural footprint, saying: “Karma Chameleon sold so many copies. It was sort of a guilty pleasure. Who knew how much it would be emphasised over the years in my life?”

Karma Chameleon topped the charts in 16 countries, spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and went platinum in the UK - cementing its place as one of the most recognisable pop singles of the decade.