Pop Stevie Nicks rumoured to be performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding The latest rumour floating around about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is that the Fleetwood Mac legend will serenade the couple. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks is reportedly set to perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 78, and the pop megastar, 36, have grown close over the years and are collaborators, and the Chain singer is believed to be playing a special part in the couple’s planned Independence Day weekend celebrations.

Rolling Stone reported that Nicks will be among the musical guests, while PageSix has stated that Tim McGraw is also being discussed for the event.

Recent coverage has indicated that Swift and NFL star Kelce are organising a multi‑day gathering in New York.

Several publications, including PageSix and The New York Times, have pointed to Madison Square Garden as a potential site for the ceremony, with reports suggesting a smaller service for family and close friends followed by a larger reception for more than 1,000 attendees.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce have not issued any public confirmation.

Sources cited by PageSix have described privacy as a priority for the couple, with guests reportedly asked not to share details.

Additional reporting from Us Weekly suggested that attendees have been instructed to travel to New York without being given a final location, and that invitations were delivered by phone to limit the risk of information being circulated.

Tight End University co‑founder George Kittle said he had not been informed of the venue.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I actually asked Travis last night [about Madison Square Garden] and he laughed at me. I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”

The New York Post also reported that a permit application submitted by Winick Productions requested temporary street closures near Madison Square Garden and approval for a tented structure outside the venue.