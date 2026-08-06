Pop Addison Rae reveals she sent '10 odd selfies' to perfect her Fortnite skin Addison Rae says Epic Games asked for a batch of “odd” selfies to make her Fortnite skin as accurate as possible. SHARE SHARE Credit: Epic Games

Addison Rae has lifted the lid on just how much detail went into creating her new Fortnite skin - and it turns out she had to send in a whole set of “odd” selfies to get it right.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the pop star said she was blown away by how precise the process was.

She explained: “There's so much attention to detail that goes into it, and that's something that really got me excited about it.

“They really care about building out every little piece of myself in the game, and making sure it feels accurate and true to my creative ideas.”

To help the designers nail her look, Addison went all in.

She said: “I had sent 10 selfies that were just the most odd pictures of myself, just so that it could be as accurate as possible."





Her Fortnite debut includes two customisable outfits pulled straight from her real‑world aesthetic. The first is lifted from her Fame Is a Gun music video - a glossy pink latex‑style bra, skirt and coat.

She said: “The Fame Is a Gun look was an obvious one to me: It's one of my favorite looks that I've done.

“It happened really naturally when we were doing the music video fittings, and became such a statement of that song - it's almost a disguise, in a way.”

The second outfit, called the “Famous” look, mirrors her stage wardrobe and comes in white, pink and yellow.

She added: “It's inspired by the vibe of my tour outfits. It's very playful and me. A lot of my tour outfits are very minimal."

And if she had to pick a partner to drop into Fortnite with? Addison didn’t hesitate: “I might choose Chappell. She's pretty fearless in general - she would be a nice partner to have in the game.”





Addison Rae has landed in Fortnite as part of the Icon Series, which also included the likes of Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter, and Roan.