Rock Liam Gallagher suggests he's open to recording new Oasis music Liam Gallagher has suggested he's open to recording new Oasis music after previously admitting it would be impossible to top their Britpop classics. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has hinted more concerts could follow the Oasis Live '27 tour - if the band come up with some new music.

He explained to a fan on X: "Listen if all goes well with the tour I guess next step is to have a chat about new music. Can’t see us touring again unless we have new music."

Fans of the Britpop group have spent years begging for new music.

Liam has seemingly had a change of heart about recording new material with his brother Noel Gallagher, as not so long ago, he admitted the pressure to match their era‑defining ’90s catalogue would be “too much”.

Responding to a fan on X who pleaded for a new record, Liam fired back with trademark bluntness: “NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other s*** let’s just do some gigs and be happy thank you (sic).”

Their hits weren’t just chart‑toppers; they were cultural landmarks. Wonderwall, Dont Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova - these songs didn’t just define Britpop, they defined a generation.

And Liam knows it. When another fan suggested Oasis could tour forever without releasing anything new, he agreed, saying expectations for new material would be impossible to meet. He even joked the band would “split up again” if they tried.

It’s not hard to see why. Oasis’ last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, dropped in 2008. A year later, the band imploded after a backstage bust‑up between Liam and Noel. The Gallagher brothers only buried the hatchet last year, reuniting for the Oasis Live ’25 tour - a moment fans had waited more than a decade for.

Oasis are set to play a record-breaking six nights at Knebworth next year, after adding four new shows to the run due to phenomenal demand.

The Live Forever hitmakers will play two extra shows at Knebworth House on September 25 and 26, bringing the total to six, plus another date at the Rome Olympic Stadium on July 26, and Munich’s Allianz Arena on July 6.

Oasis' six-night return to Knebworth - the location of their two history making 1996 concerts - will set the record for the most dates played at the historic British country estate, eclipsing the three dates Robbie Williams performed there in August 2003.

The tour schedule has also shifted slightly: because of planned railway engineering works near the venue on July 24, Oasis will now perform their Paris shows on July 20 and 23 instead.

Liam recently suggested the Oasis Live '27 tour might be their last.

A fan tweeted Liam: "You once told me this isn’t a farewell tour."

Responding, he said: "It isn’t a farewell tour but it still could be our last."

However, his words are to be taken with a pinch of salt.