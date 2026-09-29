Rock Late Pink Floyd legend Syd Barrett’s 80th birthday marked with week‑long Cambridge takeover of music, art and tributes A full programme of concerts, exhibitions and special events will launch in Cambridge next week to celebrate what would have been Syd Barrett’s 80th birthday year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

A major celebration for Syd Barrett begins in Cambridge next week.

The programme marks what would have been the Pink Floyd co‑founder’s 80th birthday year with concerts, exhibitions, talks and film events.

The schedule has been put together with full support from Barrett’s family.

All proceeds will go to mental health charities.

The tribute includes a new album, Clowns and Jugglers: The Songs of Syd Barrett, out October 9. It arrives on double coloured vinyl and double CD. The collection mixes new recordings, rare tracks and live performances. Artists involved include David Gilmour, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Kula Shaker, Martha Wainwright, Soft Machine, Mystery Jets, Robyn Hitchcock, Rosalie Cunningham, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats, Love with Johnny Echols and Henge. Jon Astley mastered the album. Mark Wilkinson designed the sleeve.

An exhibition opens October 3 at Openspace Gallery, running until October 10. It will show Barrett’s original paintings and a signed Mick Rock photograph. Work from guest artists will also be displayed, including pieces by Ian Barrett, Spadge Hopkins, Mikey Georgeson, James Wilkinson, Joe Hope, Rob Martin, Harry Gray and Will Hill.

The week ends with a sold‑out concert at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 10, World Mental Health Day. Kula Shaker headline. Acts inspired by Barrett join them, including Soft Machine, Men on the Border, Diana Silveira and The Psychedelic Circus, Radhika and Pünk Floyd. The Mad Alchemist will provide a psychedelic liquid‑light show. Barrett played his final live performance at the venue in 1972.

Three extra events take place on October 9. At 2pm, biographer Rob Chapman will speak at Openspace Gallery. At 5pm, filmmaker Roddy Bogawa will discuss his documentary Have You Got It Yet? and show unseen outtakes. At 8.30pm, Cambridge Picturehouse will screen the film, followed by a Q+A with Bogawa and producers Rupert Truman and Julius Beltrame.

Co-organiser Neil Jones said the programme feels like “a fitting celebration” of Barrett’s creativity. Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen said the family “wholeheartedly support” the events.

Clowns and Jugglers: The Songs of Syd Barrett is available to pre‑order now.